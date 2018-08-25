Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $259,000 in MYR Group Inc (MYRG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 17,225.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on MYR Group from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MYR Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

MYRG stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.99 million, a P/E ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.52. MYR Group Inc has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $339.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.65 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.