Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 41,923 Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 117,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 71,973 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $962.10 million, a P/E ratio of 84.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $8.02.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Maxwell J. Downing sold 6,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $49,813.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,849.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

