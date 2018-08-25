Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (ETE) Rating Increased to Overweight at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ETE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of ETE stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.90. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 119,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 199,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines.

