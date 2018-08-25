Endava (DAVA) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DAVA. Cowen initiated coverage on Endava in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Endava in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. Endava has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services which involves collaborations with its clients. The firm works with finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, technology, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

