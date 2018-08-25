EncryptoTel [WAVES] Price Tops $0.0207 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market cap of $1.29 million and $2,869.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EncryptoTel [WAVES] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000330 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00267444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00151767 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036172 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s genesis date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.