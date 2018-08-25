Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (EEQ) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EEQ. ValuEngine raised Enbridge Energy Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Energy Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enbridge Energy Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of EEQ stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. 1,281,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,227. Enbridge Energy Management has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $16.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Management by 599.9% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 997,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 854,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Management during the second quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Management by 13.8% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 4,658,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,580,000 after purchasing an additional 565,401 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 194,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Management by 12.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,758,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,494,000 after acquiring an additional 509,539 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Energy Management Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Management, LLC, through its limited partner interests in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P., owns and operates a portfolio of crude oil transportation systems in the United States. Its principal crude oil system is the pipeline transporter of oil production from western Canada and the North Dakota Bakken formation.

