Emcor Group Inc (EME) Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,272,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $96,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its stake in Emcor Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Emcor Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,084,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,777,000 after acquiring an additional 33,662 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Emcor Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Emcor Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Emcor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, Director Jerry E. Ryan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $156,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Anthony Guzzi sold 23,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,793,872.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. Emcor Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.88%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

