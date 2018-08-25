Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Major Shareholder Buys $88,727.01 in Stock

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 7,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $88,727.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

On Friday, August 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 33,821 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $385,559.40.

On Friday, August 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,690 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $119,834.90.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 39,882 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $447,874.86.

On Friday, June 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 19,444 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $224,578.20.

On Friday, May 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,811 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $124,542.72.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,156 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $311,750.88.

NYSE EARN remained flat at $$11.84 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,121. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EARN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EARN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $964,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 570,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 70,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.