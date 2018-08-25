Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,437 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 22,268 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,042 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 22,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $709,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $1,205,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,750 shares of company stock worth $13,363,610. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $128.97 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.63 and a 1-year high of $151.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The game software company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. UBS Group raised Electronic Arts to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “$146.56” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.95.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

