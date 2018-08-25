Elbit Systems (ESLT) Receives News Impact Score of 0.12

News stories about Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Elbit Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the aerospace company an impact score of 47.4853673455198 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESLT. BidaskClub raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

ESLT opened at $121.74 on Friday. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $111.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $818.53 million during the quarter.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.