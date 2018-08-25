Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Oceaneering International (OII)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 31.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,198,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,334 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 16.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,918,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,273,000 after acquiring an additional 977,422 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 164.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,676,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,186 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 22.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,382,000 after acquiring an additional 412,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,978,000 after buying an additional 27,557 shares during the last quarter.

OII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Gabelli raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.61. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $27.69.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.96 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director T Jay Collins sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $443,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

