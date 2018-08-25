Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Position in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,083,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,958,000 after purchasing an additional 334,732 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $46,692,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 296,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,571,000 after acquiring an additional 134,151 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 260,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,752,000 after acquiring an additional 132,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,006,000 after acquiring an additional 121,143 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.45.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 276 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $47,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Cashman III sold 30,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.39, for a total value of $5,141,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,776 shares of company stock worth $5,785,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $178.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 0.96. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.20 and a 1 year high of $184.95.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

