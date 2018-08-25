EchoLink (EKO) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, Hotbit and Huobi. EchoLink has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $117,506.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EchoLink has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EchoLink

EchoLink was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,810,007 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

