eBitcoin Hits Market Cap of $658,931.00 (EBTC)

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. eBitcoin has a market cap of $658,931.00 and approximately $1,311.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. During the last seven days, eBitcoin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000328 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00266222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00151526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035557 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010689 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

eBitcoin Profile

eBitcoin was first traded on September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBitcoin’s official website is ebitcoin.org . The official message board for eBitcoin is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation

Buying and Selling eBitcoin

eBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

