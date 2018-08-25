EBCH (EBCH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.00

EBCH (CURRENCY:EBCH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. One EBCH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000391 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, EBCH has traded flat against the US dollar. EBCH has a market cap of $239,691.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of EBCH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EBCH Token Profile

EBCH was first traded on November 4th, 2017. EBCH’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,285,500 tokens. The official website for EBCH is CoinPulse.io . EBCH’s official Twitter account is @eBCHCoin

EBCH Token Trading

EBCH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

