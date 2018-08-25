easyJet (EJTTF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Get easyJet alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th.

EJTTF opened at $21.90 on Friday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on easyJet (EJTTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.