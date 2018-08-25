Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) Stake Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 176.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $25,556.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David H. Hoster II sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $96,368.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,055. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $77.74 and a twelve month high of $99.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $105.00 price objective on Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

