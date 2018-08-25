Earnest Partners LLC Has $9.40 Million Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $6,306,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Intel by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 448,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,703,000 after purchasing an additional 302,961 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Intel by 460.3% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,297,968 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morningstar set a $65.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $28,661.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,664.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $116,027.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,077 shares of company stock valued at $205,757 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

