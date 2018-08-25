Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,127 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,547 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 441.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in NetApp by 16,433.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $84.24 on Friday. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $84.29. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The data storage provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. NetApp had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on NetApp to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on NetApp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on NetApp from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

In related news, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 16,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $1,139,958.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,379.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $196,672.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,901 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,106. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

