Duluth (DLTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential downside of 22.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DLTH. BidaskClub raised shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. William Blair raised shares of Duluth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $28.27 on Thursday. Duluth has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $835.96 million, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of -0.22.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.23 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas George Folliard sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $41,493.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Allen L. Dittrich sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,245.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,032 shares of company stock valued at $238,033. Insiders own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Duluth by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,813,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 100,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Duluth by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,698,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,405,000 after purchasing an additional 366,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duluth by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Duluth by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 608,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Duluth by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 461,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

