Duluth (DLTH) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Duluth earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7778137129418 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of DLTH traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.27. 119,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.96 million, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Duluth has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.23 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLTH. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

In other news, Director Thomas George Folliard sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $41,493.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allen L. Dittrich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $91,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,430.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,032 shares of company stock valued at $238,033 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

