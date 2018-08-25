Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$67.99 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th.

