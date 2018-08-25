Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust (DRG) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.72. The firm had revenue of C$88.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.

