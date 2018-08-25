Doyle Wealth Management Has $1.10 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $289.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $289.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

