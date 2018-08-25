DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Sold by Rothschild Asset Management Inc.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,433 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $24,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 1.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 81,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 2.8% in the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

In other DowDuPont news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $1,357,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $6,957,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,247 shares of company stock valued at $26,818,034 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

Shares of DWDP opened at $69.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. DowDuPont Inc has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.