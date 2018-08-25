Dover Corp (DOV) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 118.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,387 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 103,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 7,544.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $84.26 on Friday. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.21 and a fifty-two week high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $4,137,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 367,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,396,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 14,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,989.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,962.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,245 shares of company stock worth $7,011,239 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.62.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

