Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 4,855 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,953 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $21,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 206,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $60,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $1,258,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 13,843 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $289.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.78.

Boeing stock opened at $349.38 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $234.29 and a 12-month high of $374.48. The stock has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). Boeing had a return on equity of 2,344.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

