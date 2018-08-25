Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Decreases Position in Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (CLD)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,859 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Cloud Peak Energy were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 160.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,248 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cloud Peak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Cloud Peak Energy during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Cloud Peak Energy during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloud Peak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloud Peak Energy alerts:

CLD opened at $2.47 on Friday. Cloud Peak Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.25). Cloud Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Cloud Peak Energy Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Clarkson Capital cut shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cloud Peak Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cloud Peak Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloud Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloud Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.