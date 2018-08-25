DomRaider (DRT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $132,766.00

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, DomRaider has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One DomRaider token can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and HitBTC. DomRaider has a market cap of $3.42 million and $132,766.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DomRaider alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00265638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00149315 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032219 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DomRaider Token Profile

DomRaider’s launch date was August 29th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DomRaider Token Trading

DomRaider can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bancor Network, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.