Dominion Energy Inc (D) Holdings Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,883 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Dominion Energy by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 47,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Advisors LTD. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 91,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on D shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.78%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

