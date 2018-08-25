Dollarcoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.00 (DLC)

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Dollarcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Dollarcoin has a total market capitalization of $71,441.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dollarcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $533.17 or 0.07890387 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013366 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.74 or 0.01919999 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025094 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00066209 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003829 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001136 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000583 BTC.

About Dollarcoin

Dollarcoin (CRYPTO:DLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dollarcoin

Dollarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dollarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

