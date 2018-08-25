DNotes Price Reaches $0.0333 on Major Exchanges (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. DNotes has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $100,166.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DNotes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and Trade By Trade. In the last week, DNotes has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DNotes

DNotes is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

DNotes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Trade By Trade and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

