Diversified Trust Co Has $504,000 Stake in General Electric (GE)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,084 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,732,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,278,731,000 after buying an additional 7,675,642 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,762,834,000 after buying an additional 20,275,020 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,257,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,216,672,000 after buying an additional 27,527,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,038,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,571,000 after buying an additional 1,193,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 74,590,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,005,486,000 after buying an additional 9,835,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 191,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. General Electric has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $25.30.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morningstar set a $19.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

