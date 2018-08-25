Distributed Credit Chain Market Cap Reaches $18.21 Million (DCC)

Distributed Credit Chain (CURRENCY:DCC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Distributed Credit Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, FCoin and Kucoin. Distributed Credit Chain has a total market capitalization of $18.21 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Distributed Credit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Distributed Credit Chain has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000107 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001765 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001164 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Distributed Credit Chain

Distributed Credit Chain (CRYPTO:DCC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2015. Distributed Credit Chain’s total supply is 3,398,477,616 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,403,361,670 tokens. The official website for Distributed Credit Chain is dcc.finance . The Reddit community for Distributed Credit Chain is /r/dccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Distributed Credit Chain is medium.com/@dcc.finance2018 . Distributed Credit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Dark_Crave

Buying and Selling Distributed Credit Chain

Distributed Credit Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, FCoin, Kucoin, IDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Distributed Credit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Distributed Credit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Distributed Credit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

