Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discovery Inc Series C to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.37. Discovery Inc Series C has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $27.48.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. research analysts expect that Discovery Inc Series C will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after buying an additional 5,792,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,181,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,418,000 after buying an additional 5,563,690 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $50,860,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,324,000. Finally, CQS Cayman LP boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 3,727,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,141 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

