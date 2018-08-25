DGSE Companies, Inc. (DGSE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DGSE Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,086 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the July 31st total of 95,036 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,253 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DGSE stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. DGSE Companies has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.42.

Get DGSE Companies alerts:

DGSE Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. DGSE Companies had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter.

DGSE Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. The company offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for DGSE Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DGSE Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.