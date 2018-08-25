DFSCoin (DFS) Price Hits $0.0722

DFSCoin (CURRENCY:DFS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. DFSCoin has a market cap of $1.28 million and $0.00 worth of DFSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DFSCoin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DFSCoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00029396 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004195 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00241021 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000500 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001831 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00060001 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000201 BTC.

DFSCoin Profile

DFSCoin (DFS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. DFSCoin’s total supply is 46,152,356 coins and its circulating supply is 17,710,562 coins. The Reddit community for DFSCoin is /r/DFScoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DFSCoin is dfscoins.com . DFSCoin’s official Twitter account is @draftlikeaboss and its Facebook page is accessible here

DFSCoin Coin Trading

DFSCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFSCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.