DFS Furniture (DFS) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

DFS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 260 ($3.32) to GBX 245 ($3.13) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DFS Furniture to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 255 ($3.26) in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. DFS Furniture has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 243 ($3.11).

LON:DFS opened at GBX 220 ($2.81) on Friday. DFS Furniture has a 1-year low of GBX 178 ($2.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 290.75 ($3.72).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products. As of July 30, 2017, it operated a network of 113 DFS stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 7 stores internationally, as well as 36 stores with converted warehouse space.

