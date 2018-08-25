Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays set a €20.80 ($23.64) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.50 ($25.57) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €31.00 ($35.23) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €29.23 ($33.22).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €23.57 ($26.78) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €14.23 ($16.17) and a twelve month high of €31.26 ($35.52).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

