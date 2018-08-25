Deutsche Boerse (DB1) Given a €126.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €126.00 ($143.18) price objective on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DB1. Barclays set a €121.00 ($137.50) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Commerzbank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Boerse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €113.60 ($129.09).

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Boerse stock opened at €117.60 ($133.64) on Tuesday. Deutsche Boerse has a 12 month low of €77.25 ($87.78) and a 12 month high of €111.20 ($126.36).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.