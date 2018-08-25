Deutsche Bank (DBK) PT Set at €8.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €8.00 ($9.09) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €10.30 ($11.70) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.70 ($14.43) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($11.59) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €11.50 ($13.07) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.97 ($12.47).

Shares of FRA:DBK opened at €9.82 ($11.15) on Thursday. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($14.05) and a twelve month high of €18.49 ($21.01).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

