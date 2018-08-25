Debitcoin Trading 46.2% Lower This Week (DBTC)

Debitcoin (CURRENCY:DBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Debitcoin has a market cap of $40,242.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Debitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Debitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and YoBit. During the last seven days, Debitcoin has traded down 46.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00857970 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002932 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011358 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012172 BTC.

Debitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2016. Debitcoin’s total supply is 25,999,629 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,629 coins. The Reddit community for Debitcoin is /r/debitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Debitcoin is debitcoin.xyz . Debitcoin’s official Twitter account is @debitcoinxyz

Debitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Debitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

