Debenhams’ (DEB) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Debenhams (LON:DEB) in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DEB. Numis Securities cut their price target on shares of Debenhams from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 22 ($0.28) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Peel Hunt restated a sell rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target (down previously from GBX 25 ($0.32)) on shares of Debenhams in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Debenhams in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Debenhams from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 19 ($0.24) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 23.46 ($0.30).

Get Debenhams alerts:

DEB stock opened at GBX 13.04 ($0.17) on Wednesday. Debenhams has a 52-week low of GBX 25.46 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 55.60 ($0.71).

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers products in the categories of women's wear, men's wear, children's wear, lingerie, accessories, beauty, gift, home, furniture, electrical, and others.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Debenhams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Debenhams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.