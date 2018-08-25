DDR Corp. (DDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DDR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.29. DDR posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DDR will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DDR.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.65 million. DDR had a negative net margin of 32.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDR. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DDR in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of DDR in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DDR from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DDR in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto bought 633,912 shares of DDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $11,340,685.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,429,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,166,223.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Roulston sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $176,788.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,479,887 shares of company stock valued at $44,137,608 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDR. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DDR in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DDR in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DDR in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DDR in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DDR in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000.

NYSE:DDR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.55. 680,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,067. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. DDR has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

About DDR

DDR is an owner and manager of 258 value-oriented shopping centers representing 89 million square feet in 32 states and Puerto Rico. The Company owns a high-quality portfolio of open-air shopping centers in major metropolitan areas that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers.

