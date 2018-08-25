David Schneider Sells 10,252 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) CRO David Schneider sold 10,252 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total value of $1,863,403.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 44,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,065,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NOW stock traded up $8.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,765,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.34, a P/E/G ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $194.81.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $631.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,652,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,058,000 after acquiring an additional 507,435 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,525,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 401.7% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,439,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,623 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 980,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 827,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,796,000 after acquiring an additional 274,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.12.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. It offers customer and facilities service management, orchestration core, service mapping, cloud and portfolio management, edge encryption, performance analytics, service portal designer, visual task boards, and configuration management database.

