David H. Devilliers, Jr. Sells 8,333 Shares of FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $531,062.09. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,920.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ FRPH opened at $63.65 on Friday. FRP Holdings Inc has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $67.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 375.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter.
FRPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of FRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FRP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th.
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Land Development and Construction, and RiverFront on the Anacostia. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas.
