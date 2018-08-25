David H. Devilliers, Jr. Sells 8,333 Shares of FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $531,062.09. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,920.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $63.65 on Friday. FRP Holdings Inc has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $67.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 375.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of FRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FRP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Land Development and Construction, and RiverFront on the Anacostia. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas.

