Darling Ingredients (DAR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Darling Ingredients earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.2339765005738 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

DAR opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $846.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

