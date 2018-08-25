Dakota Wealth Management Invests $145,000 in MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH (MPAC) Stock

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH (NASDAQ:MPAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPAC. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,278,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 254,233 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,982,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 441,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,864,000 after purchasing an additional 329,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH alerts:

Shares of MPAC opened at $10.00 on Friday. MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2016 and is based in New Canaan, Connecticut.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH (NASDAQ:MPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.