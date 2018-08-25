Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,128,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,788,000 after buying an additional 108,618 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,551,000 after buying an additional 91,724 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 481,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,085,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 355,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,981,000 after acquiring an additional 41,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 341,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,702,000 after acquiring an additional 23,218 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $166,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,443.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $132.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $95.15 and a fifty-two week high of $143.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.52. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 0.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CW. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.90.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

