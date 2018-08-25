Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $1.69 Million in Encana Corp (ECA) Stock

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 128,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encana by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encana in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encana in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encana in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encana in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Encana stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.00. Encana Corp has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $14.31.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 1.49%. equities research analysts expect that Encana Corp will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Encana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Encana from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Encana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

